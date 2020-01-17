Tips From The Posse: Don’t overlook a good pair of gloves

I mentioned to my wife that perhaps I need a new pair of gloves. My Jack Russell pups got a hold of my normal winter pair and the gloves now look like a failed medical experiment.
My wife responded that I should just look in my warehouse for another pair. “There must be a dozen pairs of gloves in there.”
She tends to exaggerate when it comes to my outdoor equipment. The “warehouse” she refers to is actually a spare bedroom that I store some of my extra equipment in. The “dozen pairs” she refers to may not be an exaggeration but I might keep that tidbit to myself.
Any outdoor person will accumulate more gloves, over a course of a lifetime, than they may ever realize. Without digging into boxes, I see winter gloves, hunting gloves, glove liners, mid-weight gloves, camouflage gloves, leather gloves, gardening gloves, welding gloves … you get the idea.
I never throw out winter gloves when they are replaced with something I think is better. The old gloves may become “truck gloves” or an extra pair in the pack. I only discard gloves when they wear out and die of natural causes. The latest pair was murdered and was given a proper burial. The perpetrators are still at large and under the protective custody of my wife.
Since I am in the market for a new pair of warm weather gloves, I thought I would share some guidelines I learned over the years. Hands in the outdoors must stay dry in order to be warm. Dry from perspiration as well as snow or rain.
Start out with choice of materials as the first consideration. Say no to cotton. Cotton really does not have much of a place in the outdoor world other than lounging around at backyard barbecues.
Cotton absorbs moisture and loses all insulating ability when wet. Cotton gloves absorb perspiration and will quickly be useless for warmth. Fortunately, there are very few cotton gloves on the market anymore.
Wool, Thinsulate, PrimaLoft and synthetic fleece all make great insulation for winter gloves, especially in wet conditions. The outer layers of gloves should be water resistant as well. Here is another place where Gore-Tex and similar materials are your friend.
Well-made winter gloves are expensive; there is no arguing that. The better gloves will have sealed seams to keep out the wind and moisture. It does little good to have a glove made of a waterproof material when there is an open seam to allow in the water.
One reason your hands get cold in a pair of gloves could be because of a poor fit. A pair of gloves that is too large for your hands will create cold fingers because of the excess air space. Remember, it is body heat from your hands that keeps a glove warm.
If there is excess space in your gloves, particularly around the fingertips, consider glove liners. I have been using glove liners for several years now. Layering clothes to keep your core and body warm has always been a good outdoor practice. With that layering thought in mind, think about your hands.
A glove liner designed for cold weather provides extra insulating ability. The best and warmest liners are made from Merino wool. Merino wool is also used in some of the best-made winter socks.
Synthetic liners work well for gloves and are much thinner. If you are active with your hands in the outdoors, synthetic allows more freedom of movement.
Adding a liner can extend the temperature range of your winter gloves. You can remove the outer glove, in order to free up your hand to accomplish a task, and still keep your fingers protected from the cold. On not so cold days, the liner glove may be just enough.
You should consider the use of a liner when you purchase the outer glove. Sometimes adding a liner to an existing glove can make the fit too tight and restrict hand and finger movements. I try and buy them together when I am in the market.
If your hands still get cold, you may have to move to a mitten. I can’t stand wearing mittens. It feels like I am trying to work with a pair of boxing gloves. The smallest of tasks requires me to remove the mitten, and that starts the whole process of warming up your hands all over again.
There are some pretty advanced mittens out there. Some have a glove liner and a top portion that folds down, exposing fingers to work with, then simply fold the top back over the fingers. These usually have a place to insert a hand warmer near the fingertips for extra warmth.
If you are engaged in an activity where your hand dexterity is not so important, mittens are a good choice. When your activity requires much use of your hands, you may be wise to stick with gloves.
A few years back I bought a hand muff. The muff usually has a belt so that it can be worn around your waist. Inside is usually some sort of fleece and the cuffs have elastic to help seal out the cold air.
Anyone sitting on stand hunting, ice fishing, or any other activity where you need quick access to bare hands and fingers will quickly fall in love with a hand muff. I put a couple chemical hand warmers in mine for added heating.
You may consider using those chemical hand warmers. The packet will usually last for hours after opening the packet and exposing them to the air. They are small enough that they can fit in the top of a mitten or the palm of a glove hand.
If you use hand warmers on a regular basis, it is more cost effective to buy them in the bulk pack rather than individually. Also, pay attention to the expiration date shown on the warmers. I bought some on closeout that were expired when I tried to use them. They gave off no heat at all and I was less than thrilled when I found out.
Some companies market an electric warmer, which works very well, but can be quite cumbersome to use and carry around. These are charged by a USB and the duration of the charge is usually only a few hours.
A few other tips include don’t drink alcohol. While a shot of hooch may make you feel like you are warming up, it is not. You are adversely affecting your circulation.
The same holds true with cigarette smoking. Smoking constricts your blood vessels. A smoker will get cold quicker than a nonsmoker.
The best advice is to not let your hands get cold in the first place. Put them gloves on before venturing out in the cold. Nicely insulated gloves do their job much easier when placed on a warm hand. Waiting until your hands feel cold before gloving up puts you behind the eight ball.
Taking a glove off so you can complete a task starts the whole process over again when you put the glove back on. If you can complete the task without removing the gloves, you will be better off.
Your hands and fingers are the most susceptible part of your body to winter cold and freezing temperatures. If you can wear layers of clothing, specially made to protect you from wind, snow and icy temperatures, your body’s core temperature will keep you warm. It’s a challenge however, to keep your hands and fingers warm and safe from frostbite.
I have not found a suitable pair of gloves in my warehouse, and I am off to shop for a new pair. I am probably going to get some new liners while I am there. After all, I did have to discard a pair recently.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse, call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@bresnan.net.
