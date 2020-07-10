Today's political landscape seems different
I’ve lived in Colorado since 1968. Seen good and not-so-good Colorado politicians come and go. However, today's political landscape seems very different in my eyes. Having spent most of my Colorado life as a geologist, I’ve taken a special interest in Cory Gardener’s sudden interest in protection and enhancement of our state and federal parks, our BLM lands, state lands, U.S. Forest Service lands, and so on. It begs the question: “where has Cory Gardner been over the past five years and why now?” Why the many photo-ops on ”The Great American Outdoor Act;” his sudden interest in our “Colorado Monument” and the “Black Canyon.”
Of course, his senate seat is in jeopardy and he is being challenged by Hickenlooper, so Gardener is now hitching his wagon to any and all programs potentially beneficial to his re-election.
Then there’s Hickenlooper. Terrible at public speaking and debates and certainly not polished. But, with his background as a geologist, he knows Colorado’s mineral resources and it’s problems, land management issues, parks and wildlife, and is a student of the land. As our governor, he made well thought-out decisions based on empirical data and not from the pressure from Washington heavy-hitters. His gubernatorial leadership was not one of “facades” but of making our state a better place.
John Hardie
Montrose
