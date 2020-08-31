Trump administration threatening our Western Slope lands
To all the citizens of Montrose and southwest Colorado — in case you missed it, the Trump administration has just filed plans to expand drilling, fracking and mining across approximately 2,700 square miles of public lands in southwest Colorado. The federal governments (BLM) plan includes a large portion of the San Juan Mountains and woodlands, several local rivers, redrock desert areas and the towns of Montrose, Paonia, Ouray and Telluride. Just think of the possibilities folks that on your next recreational outing you might possibly spot an oil derrick, gas well or coal mine. And consider the benefits to the tourism industry of the above towns. For me, it is hard to imagine the pristine beauty of the San Juan Mountains, where I hike, fish, camp, hunt, ski and escape the realities of this world, under the onslaught of this kind of mineral extraction. Hard to believe there is nowhere else on this plant to locate a coal mine or drill for oil and gas.
I have noted with interest the recent television ads attempting to portray Cory Gardner as a real dedicated conservationist after his one and only lifetime vote in support of public lands via the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Talk about hypocrisy. I would love to have the chance to ask him in person if he supports this plan to desecrate one of the most beautiful mountain areas in Colorado — the state he is supposed to represent and care about — or will he continue to be a Trump puppet?
Stanley Hayes
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.