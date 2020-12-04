In his first interview since Election Day, President Donald Trump recapped baseless, false and misleading claims he has made before of a “rigged” election.
Trump spoke by phone with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Nov. 29. In the interview, Trump went so far as to suggest the Department of Justice might be part of some grand conspiracy. “This is total fraud. And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know. Maybe they’re involved,” Trump said.
There’s no evidence that Trump’s loss of a second term is due to “fraud.” State and federal judges have rejected Trump’s claims, saying the Trump legal team has provided no evidence of fraud, and election security officials have labeled this “the most secure in American history.”
On Dec. 1, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that U.S. attorneys and the FBI have followed up on claims of fraud. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.
Bogus Attacks on Dominion Voting Systems
The president stuck to a conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems had switched “thousands of votes” from him to President-elect Joe Biden, saying these were cases of “theft” not “glitches.” A group of federal, state and local officials overseeing the nation’s voting system refuted such claims back on Nov. 12, hours after Trump tweeted them.
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees. The joint statement from the groups described the 2020 election as “the most secure in American history.”
That statement was distributed by Trump’s own government: the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. Five days after that statement, Trump fired the head of CISA, Christopher Krebs.
In a Nov. 29 interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Krebs, a Republican, reiterated that claims about election software or systems being hacked are “nonsense.” He said that the use of paper ballots, which increased in 2020 compared with 2016, gives officials the ability to “check the tape.”
“That gives you the ability to prove that there was no malicious algorithm or hacked software that adjusted the tally of the vote, and just look at what happened in Georgia,” Krebs said. “Georgia has machines that tabulate the vote. They then held a hand recount and the outcome was consistent with the machine vote.”
When Trump tweeted about “deleted” or “switched” votes on Nov. 12, we found his claims could be traced back to an anonymous post on a pro-Trump message board.
Kay Stimson, Dominion Voting Systems’ vice president for governmental affairs, told us in an email then that its technology, certified by 28 states, didn’t cause any vote switching. “Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies any claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems,” Stimson said. “Our systems continue to reliably and accurately count ballots, and state and local election authorities have publicly confirmed the integrity of the process.”
Dominion Voting Systems, which is based in Denver, has a webpage dedicated to rebutting bogus rumors about its equipment and technology. It reiterates that claims about deleting or switching votes are “completely false.”
But Trump repeated them to Bartiromo anyway:
Trump: You start with these machines that have been suspect, not allowed to be used in Texas, the Dominion machines, where tremendous reports have been put out.
We have affidavits on — from many people talking about what went on with machines. They had glitches. …
Well, no, we had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account. And these are glitches. So, they’re not glitches. They’re theft. They’re fraud, absolute fraud. And there were many of them, but, obviously, most of them tremendous amounts, got by without us catching. …
I think we caught four or five glitches of about 5,000 votes each, and different states. And, again, they’re not glitches. That was fraud. And they got caught.
There were no such glitches. “No credible reports or evidence of any software issues exist,” Dominion Voting Systems says.
The election results “are 100% auditable,” the company says.
There were a few cases of human errors that were quickly corrected. We wrote about one case in Shiawassee County, Michigan, in which a typo led to a brief, large uptick in votes for Biden. It was quickly caught and corrected.
The New York Times investigated five cases — not all of them in counties using Dominion software — and found that they were all promptly detected and corrected. “In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts,” the Times reported.
Update, Dec. 1: Attorney General Barr told the Associated Press: “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”
As for Texas, the state has declined to certify Dominion systems. Dominion says: “While we disagree with Texas’ decision to not certify our systems, we understand there are different standards in different states. Sometimes it takes adjustments, for any company’s systems, to meet a certain state’s standard.”
In the Fox News interview, Trump also falsely claimed, “You know, the votes in Dominion, they say, are counted in foreign countries, OK?” Whoever says this is wrong.
“Vote counts are conducted by county and state election officials, not by Dominion,” the company says.
On “60 Minutes,” Krebs was asked specifically about this false claim by Trump and others. “So all votes in the United States of America are counted in the United States of America,” he said. “I don‘t– I don‘t understand this claim. All votes in the United States of America are counted in the United States of America. Period.”
This article, written by Lori Robertson, Eugene Kiely, Jessica McDonald and D’Angelo Gore of Factcheck.org,. was shortened for space. Factcheck also assessed Trump’s claims of winning before votes were counted on Election Night; dead people voting; poll watcher access; “Biden-only” voting; “thrown-out” ballots and Republicans’ ability to win with mail-in ballot voting. View the whole piece at Factcheck.org. Factcheck.org is a nonpartisan nonprofit consumer advocate for voters and a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. Its funding is detailed at factcheck.org under “About Us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.