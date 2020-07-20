Wearing a mask does help
David Loncar cites an article in the New England Journal of Medicine to support his contention that widespread use of masks in the general public is unnecessary and perhaps counterproductive. He concludes that those who do wear masks may contribute more to the spread of COVID-19 than those who don’t.
The article he cites was written by Michael Klompas, M.D., and others, and was published on May 21, 2020. In a letter in the July 9, 2020 issue of the same journal, the same authors write that their May 21 article should in no way be used to discredit widespread masking. The authors stress that their original article recommended increased use of masks, not to argue against their use.
An article from June 1, 2020, in The Lancet, reports on a study of the results of 172 previous studies from 16 different countries around the world. They found that physical distancing was very effective in reducing disease transmission. Mask use and eye protection also showed significant reductions, although the relationship was not as strong.
To suggest that casual use of masks could spread the disease more than not using masks at all is a peculiar argument. Yes, it’s important to not touch the outside of your mask to keep from infecting yourself, and you should wash your hands a lot. But you should wash your hands a lot anyway, whether or not you wear a mask. Thoughtful residents of any community, with the best interests of other community members at heart, do what they can to reduce the transmission of this disease.
Dave Batten
Montrose
