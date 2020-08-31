Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans continues to serve during these uncertain times
Given the changes that have taken place since March, we have adjusted our programs and services to allow us to continue to maintain the strengths of service, identify and fill the gaps and fulfill the requirements of our mission. We stand to serve all veterans, all eras, all experiences, all branches and all abilities without exception and we never charge veterans and their families for services received at WHAFV.
We respect each veteran’s choice of lifestyle and we are open to helping each in the way they deserve. We do not presume to know what is best for them and we never implement our own agenda. We believe in listening and learning from each individual and every circumstance.
We are donation funded and serve veterans within the communities of Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties. We have no affiliation with federal, state or national service organizations, as well as other nonprofits including, the Wounded Warrior Project.
Since we have been open by appointment only, we have assisted over 60 veterans with housing vouchers, benefit resources and employment resources. In addition, we have collaborated with local resources to provide additional support to include emergency food. Our collaborative’s include but are not limited to HUD/VASH, VOA, Warrior’s Rest transitional housing, Center for Mental Health, Vet Center, VA, Shepard’s Hand, Valley Food Partnership and Region 10.
With the continued uncertainty of the current pandemic we will continue to fulfill the requirements of our mission with the continued support of Montrose and our surrounding communities. If you would like to donate, please go to www.whafv.org or please call the office at 970-765-2210 and arrange to drop it off.
In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and each other by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC to protect yourselves from contracting COVID-19. Please do not hesitate to call us if there is “anything” you need, our resources are still available and able to assist in whatever way they can.
Although we contact veterans regularly, we know there are others out there that are struggling with all that is going on. If there is someone that you feel needs assistance, please call the office at, 970-765-2210, Monday — Friday, 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 pm.
If you need assistance with VA disability compensation, please contact our county veteran service officer, Sheldon Smith at 970-249-2115.
Please continue to stay in touch with your fellow veterans and make sure they are doing well.
Stay safe. Protect yourselves and others. We will get through this.
Mike Trickey
Executive Director, Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans
