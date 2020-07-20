Where is normalcy?
Have you reached the point of consternation yet? The news is full of controversy concerning mandates set by governors who find themselves in enhanced control of citizens' lives. The objective they say is to dictate a path to be followed to stop the spread of COVID-19. Their rulings are consistent with Socialism/Fascism, which is the present path in the Liberal’s approach to governing. Some governors threaten and in some cases lean toward severe penalties including jail time to enforce their dictates. Other governors are moving as quickly as possible to arrange normal living. Prominent lawyers say some of the orders are in violation of the Constitution. Will there be accountability? Don’t count on it. The freedom haters are winning and will continue to do so unless a unified electorate applies the brakes at election time by voting for traditional freedoms.
Leaders of the House of Representatives are acting like spoiled juveniles promoting a path to livelihood for all who choose a free ride rather than provide for themselves. Liberals bear the weight of illegal immigrants who view U.S. taxpayer ‘gifts’, primarily arranged by orders from senora Pelosi, as a solution to their livelihood. At the same time attention and hoards of money are drawn from American citizens, many of whom at the present time need to return to jobs shut down by fear mongering. Passing legislation that would spend trillions of dollars and provide amnesty to win votes does nothing to ease the economic pains of the pandemic or assist America’s return to normalcy.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
