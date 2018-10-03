Tuesday’s front-page article announcing the ‘chief’s’ retirement brought many happy memories of working for him and the Drug Task Force a few years back. It was a privilege and a pleasure to be a part of his team and to witness the leadership he demonstrated. Hard to imagine the number of seeds he has planted in these 45 years in office!
Amazing man, friend and outstanding police chief for Montrose.
Best wishes to Tom and Jeanine for many happy years of fun and relaxation!
Bobbie Sneed
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.