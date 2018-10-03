Tuesday’s front-page article announcing the ‘chief’s’ retirement brought many happy memories of working for him and the Drug Task Force a few years back. It was a privilege and a pleasure to be a part of his team and to witness the leadership he demonstrated. Hard to imagine the number of seeds he has planted in these 45 years in office!

Amazing man, friend and outstanding police chief for Montrose.

Best wishes to Tom and Jeanine for many happy years of fun and relaxation!

Bobbie Sneed

Montrose

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments