Wrong message

I was disappointed in the political cartoon (July 24) depicting federal law enforcement officers as fat thugs intent on bashing heads. Your managing editor recently (July 17) asked letter writers "to respect others. If you don't like someone's opinion, attack their opinion instead of them.” This cartoon appears to be a direct and uncivil attack on honorable people — exactly what you are trying to avoid? We expect this kind of behavior from haters Pelosi and Clyburn, who called U.S. officers sent to failing Portland "stormtroopers" and compared them to Himmler's Nazi secret police. No slander is too low for Pelosi and company. I'm hoping our local paper is above all of that?
A truthful depiction would have been of an Antifa/BLM thug with his/her baseball bat, who are in fact involved in coordinated flat out riots, turning major Democratic cities into lawless hellholes. Portland has now had over 60 days of rioting in which large areas of downtown were occupied by anarchists — who burn cars, loot and burn businesses, and beat anyone who disagrees with them. Across this nation, Democrat mayors and governors are failing to provide safety and security to the people they were elected to protect and serve. These spineless politicians are themselves openly hostile to police and are anxious to placate the anarchist mobs because they sympathize with their Marxist's goal of destroying this great country.
And of course they are abetted by the media. An example is Rachel Marsden's July 27, MDP article in which she indicates that "Beijing is handling domestic unrest in much the same way Barr wants to manage protests in the U.S.” She pointedly uses the word "protests" and avoids the words "riots" and "looting", going along with the Democrat talking point (lie) that these are peaceful demonstrations. The rioting, looting, arson, maiming and killing are all an illusion? And those "citizens" are not throwing bricks, Molotov cocktails, ball bearings, lasers and fireworks laced with nails to intentionally maim police officers? If you are arrested in a riot, you aren't just a bystander minding your own business.
Another outrage is that the murders that go on month after month in poor black neighborhoods of major cities are accepted as normal by the same liberal Democrats who have misruled those cities for decades. These riots were never about racial justice. They're about creating anarchy.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
