What does it mean to celebrate children? There are different ways to answer that question depending upon what children mean to you. A parent might take their child out for ice cream after getting a good report card. Coaches often reward their young team players with a pizza party at the end of their sports season. When children are praised or celebrated, it usually is in response to something they have done to deserve or earn it. Should kids get special recognition simply for being kids?
Some may argue that children are coddled and their parents do so much for them that they are not learning from their mistakes. While there may be some truth to that, it is also worth noting how different society is now than 20 or 30 years ago. The world is linked more than ever through technology and kids are learning to navigate the complexities of the modern world at ever-decreasing ages. When you need your preschooler to show you how to change your iPad’s settings, that is a clear indicator of the changing times.
The amount of information that we adults feel bombarded with every day is not just our burden to bare – children deal with this too. Never before in history have children been inundated with so many issues and problems that they cannot control. This reality robs them of their childlike innocence and forces them to think about bigger problems than they may be capable of coping with. What then might we do to remind kids that they are in fact children and help them see that other kids around the world are going through similar things that they are?
One solution is to host an event where families can experience literacy and play through other cultures. At the Montrose Regional Library next month, staff and community volunteers will celebrate families and children in the community. We want to celebrate them because, like so many things about life nowadays, raising children is more complicated than it has ever been. The community that invests in its youngest members as they do in its oldest ones will reap incredible rewards. They are saying to their youth, “you matter,” and “you are important to us. You have value.” Kids are not necessarily hearing these words at home as much as we did back in the day and they need to be valued for who they are and what they have to offer. Children have an intrinsic curiosity for life and guiding them in learning about this world and all it has to offer is an important gift we can give them. In doing so, we adults provide a double blessing: we empower children to create an incredible future for themselves and we help secure our own.
So join us at the library on Saturday, April 25 to help celebrate what it means to be a kid and why it is so important for the community to cherish them.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.