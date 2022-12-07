A Christian nation?
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion ...”
A Christian nation?
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion ...”
To anyone who believes the United States of America was founded as a Christian nation or that it should be a Christian nation, let’s see what our Founding Fathers had to say.
Thomas Jefferson: “Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law.” “ Christianity is the most perverted system that ever shone on man.” “Religions are all alike ... founded upon fables and mythologies.”
John Adams: “The government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” “The United States is not a Christian nation any more than it is a Jewish or Mohammedan nation.”
James Madison: “Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together.” “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”
Thomas Paine: “Whenever we read the obscene stories, the voluptuous debaucheries, the cruel and torturous executions, the unrelenting vindictiveness with which more than half the Bible is filled, it would be more consistent that we called it the word of a demon than the word of God. It has served to corrupt and brutalize mankind.”
Our Founding Fathers knew very well that we can’t have our freedoms and a state established religion. It’s simply not possible in a democracy where, ideally, everyone has a voice and a choice.
So, practice your religious beliefs without imposing them on those who don’t share your beliefs. Open your eyes and hearts to the great, big, diverse population that is our nation.
“We the People”
Willa Pridemore
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.