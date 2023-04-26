Thank you for printing the article on the Valley Symphony Orchestra and the visit of Antonia Brico in 1978.
I was instrumental in arranging for Antonia Brico to come to Montrose for that concert. I attended a meeting in Denver, as director of the Montrose Arts Council, where her documentary was shown and was able to meet her after the screening. I was so amazed at her talent and personality.
I wondered if she would come to Montrose and conduct the VSA. She said, “Ask me.” I asked and she did. The concert was in the Montrose High School gym, the largest facility in town at the time, and it was packed.
I also invited the choirs of Montrose, Olathe, and Delta High Schools to be a part of the program.
The evening before the concert she gave a talk at the library and was given the keys to the city. With thanks for a Colorado Council on the Arts and Humanities grant and local business and individual support, the program was a huge success. And, I had the privilege of driving her around town. Best of all, she came to my house and made tea for my family and talked to my children about her life.
It is one of my fondest memories and assured so many of us that we can do anything if we work together as a community, even introduce our young musicians, singers, and community orchestra members to a world-famous woman conductor, Antonia Brico.