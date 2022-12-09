A healthy distrust of government
A few years ago, I had a discussion with one of our city councilors. During the conversation, I told her I have a healthy distrust of government at all levels. The look on her face was of utter shock: why?
Here is some insight — The Dec. 2 edition of the Colorado Sun had an article describing the State’s Legislative body’s desire for further restrictions on your right to bear arms. For instance:
A potential ban on assault weapons. Yet they do not have a definition of what an assault weapon is. They would have to develop one to meet their desired outcome. One representative even said we must get these weapons of war off the street. Weapons of war? I hope our army is not be deployed with semiautomatic weapons.
The article goes on to say the legislatures want to address how to prevent people from crossing State lines to acquire firearms that may be legal across the border but banned here. How would that be enforceable? Are we going to be subjected to random searches if driving around the border of a neighboring state?
What to do with banned firearms already in possession by law abiding citizens? Are they to be registered, voluntarily turned in or confiscated? There will be many new criminals in the state if people fail to comply with any of those options. How does law enforcement reconcile their oath of office when state law conflicts with U. S. Constitution? Will there be a difference in enforcement practice between rural and urban corridors?
Stiffer gun regulations aside, I believe the State Legislature has violated our State Constitution with respect to TABOR. They recently enacted a “fee” on the purchase of every gallon of gas and that fee is to be incrementally increased every year for the foreseeable future. In my opinion, any mechanism used to increase the coffers of the State is a tax. This fee should have been presented to the citizenry for a vote as required by TABOR. Also, there is a proposal in the works to add an additional real estate transaction “fee” to future sales. That is in addition to the tax already in place.
And one wonders why I distrust government.
Dave Stockton
Montrose
