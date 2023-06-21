A recent letter from a Montrose Daily Press reader stated disparaging views of former President Donald Trump. None of it is surprising, all you have to do is read the editorials in the MDP or watch any of the "mainstream" media.
After all, back in 2016, Trump cowardly made up the story about Hillary Clinton's emails and got the FBI to investigate her. Oh wait, the exact opposite happened — before the election, Hillary's team worked with others to push the story that Russia was helping Donald Trump to win so the FBI began investigating him. The whole "Russia-hoax" turned out to be that there was no "there there." This debacle cost taxpayers millions of dollars and took years for many people to ultimately debunk.
Then there was the time that Trump corruptly took bribes from Ukraine to enrich his family and himself for which he was impeached. Oh wait, what actually happened was that Trump wanted an investigation into the corruption in Ukraine for which he was impeached. President Joe Biden is alleged by Congress to have taken bribes from Ukraine (and other countries) to enrich his family and himself.
If you listen to the "mainstream media" or read the MDP you will not have heard any of this. If you search for “Biden FD-1023” and “Grassley FBI redacted” you will get more information.
Incompetent? Trump declared that fossil fuels must be curtailed which drove up the cost of energy and he pushed through his plan to print more money to rescue the American economy. These two actions drove inflation sky high which is causing financial stress for many American families. Oh wait — Biden did that in 2021 after he came into office.
Lies? Yes, like when Trump said, “wages have gone up higher, faster than inflation." Wait — Biden said that. Is that happening for you?
And hey, Trump has been indicted for many crimes. There's the hush payment, the sexual abuse (he was found guilty even though his accuser was a big fan of “The Apprentice” after the "abuse" took place), the classified documents, and there will be others. If you dig a little deeper you will see who is bringing the charges and why; the big picture will begin to come into focus.
Research will solve the puzzle; or you can continue listening to just the mainstream narratives.