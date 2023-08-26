YOUR VIEW: A message to Republicans Aug 26, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A message to RepublicansDonald J. Trump is not a Republican, he’s a criminal. I know many kind, honest, law abiding, hardworking Republicans. PLEASE choose the candidate who represents those long-standing Republican values.Jo CluggMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Most Popular Olathe benches varsity football program — for now GARDENING: Sphinx moths causing a buzz among gardeners Hickenlooper, now a big fan of Senate, talks up green policies at Grand Junction town hall Habitat for Humanity helps Army veteran fulfill home ownership dream After review, Montrose retains rural designation for USDA housing programs MHS golf wins by 21 shots Jury acquits Miller in Najar’s shooting YOUR VIEW: And they call Lauren Boebert extreme! Montrose County Sheriff's Blotter Is Costco coming to Grand Junction?