A pattern of dishonesty is being established when it comes to Democrats at all levels. I used to assume that Colorado Democrats held themselves to a slightly higher standard than their national counterparts, but no more. I just read the letter signed by Governor Polis accompanying Colorado taxpayers’ TABOR refunds, and his news release on the same subject.
Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) was instituted in 1992 to limit taxing and spending by the Colorado government and limit revenue increases to what is approved by voters. It mandates refunds to Coloradans rather than allowing the government to spend excess funds, and is in the Colorado Constitution. Because it limits taxing and spending, Democrats — with Polis leading the charge — have been trying to get rid of TABOR since it was enacted.
Polis’ letter and press release made no mention of TABOR or the fact Democrats have always railed against these refunds. Polis wants you to believe he hopes to “put even more of your hard-earned money back in your pocket” and that Democrats are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts.
The press release attempts to rebrand TABOR as a Democrat “Colorado Cash Back” program, when in fact the only thing they did was move the refunds up right before an election and include a Polis letter that is indistinguishable from a campaign mailer. So much for campaign finance laws.
Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is also indistinguishable from his lying Democrat buddies. He has been outed by the Beltway media for being dishonest with Colorado voters about accepting contributions from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists over the years.
Bennet also faked being a westerner in his latest campaign ad by buying a one-day fishing license to cast a few lines for a photo op. His Republican opponent Joe O’Dea was actually born and raised in Colorado and doesn’t have to fake being a westerner who actually cares about the forgotten working men and women in this country.
Bennet also likes to downplay the fact that he has been Biden’s lackey, having just helped pass a massive $739 billion tax and spending bill that pits the IRS against working Americans. The hilariously titled “Inflation Reduction Act” is the largest expansion of the domestic police state in American history, adding 80 battalions of new IRS agents who can “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force.”