Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A pattern of dishonesty

A pattern of dishonesty is being established when it comes to Democrats at all levels. I used to assume that Colorado Democrats held themselves to a slightly higher standard than their national counterparts, but no more. I just read the letter signed by Governor Polis accompanying Colorado taxpayers’ TABOR refunds, and his news release on the same subject.



Tags