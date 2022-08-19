The Urban Dictionary (urbandictionary.com) defines workhorse as “A dependable performer; a steady, responsible worker who assumes a heavy workload”, and show pony as “A person who appears to perform well, but has no real ability. All style, no substance.”
This unaffiliated voter participated in webinars, telephone town halls, and a candidate forum to learn more about our Congressional candidates, Adam Frisch, and Lauren Boebert. I’ve also reviewed Lauren’s voting record to see what she’s done for us.
She voted against the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) Act which: expands the list of toxins veterans were exposed to and gives them access to Veterans Administration (VA) care; extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 vets; and adds presumptive conditions for radiation, agent orange, Gulf War toxins and burn pit exposures (VA.gov).
The VA provides numbers of veterans by county: Delta 2,799; Eagle 1,530; Garfield 2,984; Mesa 11,816; Montrose 3,331 (va.gov/VETDATA/GDX2021). I’d like to know how they feel about her vote. How could she vote no on something that helps our patriots?
Lauren also voted no on the Inflation Reduction Act, HB 5376 (congress.gov) which allows Medicare to: negotiate drug prices so patients receive the lowest price, caps insulin costs at $35 a month, and caps medication costs at $2,000 a year. I’d like to know how our seniors and diabetics feel about her vote. This will save them so much money every year!
These are just two issues that Adam Frisch would have supported. And I believe that if elected he will truly represent us all and support other, common-sense legislation. Find out more about this workhorse at adamforcolorado.com.
Do your own research and see if you agree that it’s time to put the show pony out to pasture.