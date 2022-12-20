I could refute almost everything publisher Dennis Anderson says in his Dec. 10 column, but space will limit me to commenting on just a few of his statements. As usual, Anderson slams Trump for something he posts, and Boebert for her support for Trump, and has nothing to say about Biden's disasters, corruption, or diminished mental capacities.

He insults Trump supporters by saying Trump “takes advantage of election deniers.” (“Election denier” is the current term used by Democrats for anyone not going along with their agenda. “Racist” is another.) Here is a revelation for the publisher: the half of America that supports Trump do so because of what they saw him accomplish in his first term. They support Boebert because she supports Trump in fighting everything the Biden administration is doing.



