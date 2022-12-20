I could refute almost everything publisher Dennis Anderson says in his Dec. 10 column, but space will limit me to commenting on just a few of his statements. As usual, Anderson slams Trump for something he posts, and Boebert for her support for Trump, and has nothing to say about Biden's disasters, corruption, or diminished mental capacities.
He insults Trump supporters by saying Trump “takes advantage of election deniers.” (“Election denier” is the current term used by Democrats for anyone not going along with their agenda. “Racist” is another.) Here is a revelation for the publisher: the half of America that supports Trump do so because of what they saw him accomplish in his first term. They support Boebert because she supports Trump in fighting everything the Biden administration is doing.
”Trump works for Trump” according to Anderson. I guess he didn't notice how well-off Americans were during Trump's tenure and how much we are suffering under Biden. By every measure – with election integrity, national security, economically, militarily, culturally, etc. – the Biden administration has been a disaster of incalculable proportions. This is the same administration that just traded “the merchant of death,” one of the most dangerous men on the planet, for a celebrity basketball player who makes no secret about her hatred for America – while leaving behind a decorated Marine in a Russian prison on false charges.
Anderson criticizes Trump, who doesn't have an antisemitic bone in his body, for having dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but has no concern about the number of blatantly antisemitic Democrats in Congress. Democrats have been systematically “terminating” the Constitution for decades, but Anderson only chooses to criticize Trump for a statement he made about the Constitution. Biden announces billions of dollars of student loan forgiveness just before the midterms to buy votes, knowing it will be reversed by the courts after the election on constitutional grounds.
The federal courts just blocked this administration from forcing Christian doctors to perform transexual surgeries. Democrats continue to enact gun control laws that are undeniably unconstitutional. Biden has repeatedly tried to bypass Congress with his executive orders only to have the courts strike them down because they were unconstitutional. Anderson is more concerned about what conservatives tweet than about Democrats' real actions. He would rather make excuses for Twitter's blatant free speech suppression than speak any truth about Biden.