Love your neighbor
There is one thing that is certain in this world: We are all going to die! Those of us who believe in God have fervent hopes that we will go to heaven.
Have you ever given any thought as to the folks you will join if you make it to heaven? I am confident you would join people of all colors, religions and political persuasions.
They will have been very poor, middle class and rich, and some will be LGBTQ. This will surely be the case because God is kind, loving, empathetic, forgiving, compassionate, understanding, non-prejudiced, and a myriad of other positive adjectives that are too many to enumerate!
As a white man, I believe that whites in particular need to examine and face our prejudices involving color, religion, sexual orientation, and station in life.
What would our country be like if everyone was just kind and friendly to all those who they meet?
What about when scripture says: We would “love God and love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Jesus taught us that our neighbor is everyone! It is a lot to strive for, but the people in our country, and the country’s leaders, would certainly be a lot less divisive.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Second Amendment analysis
Arthur Schwedler asked the question (Delta County Indpendent, April 7): “Do you really think everyone should be allowed access to AR-15s?”
I am glad to answer that question. Because liberals are almost always confused when they try to discuss gun control, let’s first define our terms.
An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle first manufactured by Armalite in 1950, and by Colt beginning in 1959. Although it may resemble a “military weapon,” it is not an “assault rifle” —it is not capable of firing fully automatic like an assault rifle.
It functions like other semi-automatic weapons that resemble regular hunting rifles (one trigger pull, one shot). It just looks scary to liberals.
The Second Amendment states simply: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
AR-15s, even though they may have some cool features like an adjustable stock and look threatening to liberals, are still “arms.” Our Constitution clearly allows all American citizens access to AR-15s.
Conservatives owning an AR-15 aren’t demanding that everyone else have one — they simply want their rights preserved.
Liberals want guns outlawed for everyone. That’s the difference between freedom and tyranny.
Eight years of Obama/Biden lawlessness, four years of the Left’s attempted coup of Trump, Biden’s corrupt election, and a couple of months of Biden/Harris’ open attempts to turn our democratic republic into one-party tyranny, only highlight our founders’ Second Amendment wisdom.
The Second Amendment had one purpose — to give the American people the ability to fight tyranny, and ensure that our other constitutional rights are not infringed upon.
Packing the Supreme Court, eliminating or sidestepping the congressional filibuster, initiating an open invasion of illegals, creating unsustainable debt, increasing taxes, creating racial strife, demonizing and eliminating the police, attacking freedom of speech, etc. all have one purpose, and that is to implement socialist tyranny.
So to answer the question: Yes. All American patriots not only should but must have access to AR-15s or any other weapon necessary to prevent the coming tyranny.
Common sense.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Initiative 16 could have harmful effects
I care deeply for all animals — domestic, wildlife and livestock. Currently, there is a citizen-led initiative to gather signatures to place a question on the November ballot that purports to end cruelty to animals.
While I do not know the citizens who drafted this initiative and will assume they had good intentions.
In my opinion, the language is overly broad, extremely vague, and may harm the animals we love. Veterinarians and ranchers were not consulted in the wording of Initiative 16.
Here are some of the consequences of Initiative 16 should it pass:
Veterinarians who spay and neuter pets and/or assist in the complicated delivery of animals could be accused of animal cruelty.
The artificial insemination of animals would be illegal, including at zoos.
The age of animals to market would be at least five years. Colorado’s highly successful farm-to-table movement for meat products would be compromised, as most meat would be purchased out of state.
Initiative 16 is what happens when people try to make laws without an understanding of the consequences. Initiative 16 would adversely affect our ranchers and the consumers who purchase their products without any benefit to animals. I will decline to sign Initiative 16.
Linda Gann
Montrose
Great Old Broads for Wilderness (Broads) is delighted to learn that the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests has hired Sean Ferrell as its new renewable resources staff officer to replace recently-retired and much appreciated Clay Speas.
Sean appears to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the GMUG and we look forward to working with him. On behalf of the Northern San Juan chapter of Broads operating in Montrose, Ouray, Delta and San Miguel counties: Welcome, Sean!
Broads is working locally and regionally, to improve conservation outcomes across the GMUG through updates to the forest’s management plan, as part of its ongoing Forest Plan revision process.
The areas recommended for protection in our Community Conservation Proposal (gmugrevision.com) enjoy the support of hundreds of Western Slope businesses, user groups, and individuals.
Specifically, Broads is advocating for protection of key landscapes on the Uncompahgre Plateau and along the U.S. 550 corridor in Ouray County that include critical wildlife habitat and migration corridors, quality hunting grounds, and valuable watersheds so important to our agricultural producers and local economy.
Protecting and connecting diverse, undeveloped areas, (such as Kelso Mesa: Abrams, Brown and Hayden Mountains; and additions of Bear Creek watershed and Baldy Roadless Area to the existing Uncompahgre Wilderness) is an important action the GMUG can take to support climate change adaptation and safeguard biodiversity.
We hope the GMUG’s Draft Forest Plan (expected to be released this summer) will recommend these landscapes and others identified in the Community Conservation Proposal for protection.
Broads and our partners are excited to participate with Sean Ferrell in the GMUG planning process, which truly is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to proactively tackle biodiversity loss, climate change, equitable access, and other issues so important to Coloradans and the forest’s many visitors.
Robyn Cascade
Leader of Northern San Juan chapter
Ridgway
