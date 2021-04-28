Initiative 16 could have harmful effects
I care deeply for all animals — domestic, wildlife and livestock. Currently, there is a citizen-led initiative to gather signatures to place a question on the November ballot that purports to end cruelty to animals.
While I do not know the citizens who drafted this initiative and will assume they had good intentions.
In my opinion, the language is overly broad, extremely vague, and may harm the animals we love. Veterinarians and ranchers were not consulted in the wording of Initiative 16.
Here are some of the consequences of Initiative 16 should it pass:
Veterinarians who spay and neuter pets and/or assist in the complicated delivery of animals could be accused of animal cruelty.
The artificial insemination of animals would be illegal, including at zoos.
The age of animals to market would be at least five years. Colorado’s highly successful farm-to-table movement for meat products would be compromised, as most meat would be purchased out of state.
Initiative 16 is what happens when people try to make laws without an understanding of the consequences. Initiative 16 would adversely affect our ranchers and the consumers who purchase their products without any benefit to animals. I will decline to sign Initiative 16.
Linda Gann
Montrose
Great Old Broads for Wilderness (Broads) is delighted to learn that the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests has hired Sean Ferrell as its new renewable resources staff officer to replace recently-retired and much appreciated Clay Speas.
Sean appears to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the GMUG and we look forward to working with him. On behalf of the Northern San Juan chapter of Broads operating in Montrose, Ouray, Delta and San Miguel counties: Welcome, Sean!
Broads is working locally and regionally, to improve conservation outcomes across the GMUG through updates to the forest’s management plan, as part of its ongoing Forest Plan revision process.
The areas recommended for protection in our Community Conservation Proposal (gmugrevision.com) enjoy the support of hundreds of Western Slope businesses, user groups, and individuals.
Specifically, Broads is advocating for protection of key landscapes on the Uncompahgre Plateau and along the U.S. 550 corridor in Ouray County that include critical wildlife habitat and migration corridors, quality hunting grounds, and valuable watersheds so important to our agricultural producers and local economy.
Protecting and connecting diverse, undeveloped areas, (such as Kelso Mesa: Abrams, Brown and Hayden Mountains; and additions of Bear Creek watershed and Baldy Roadless Area to the existing Uncompahgre Wilderness) is an important action the GMUG can take to support climate change adaptation and safeguard biodiversity.
We hope the GMUG’s Draft Forest Plan (expected to be released this summer) will recommend these landscapes and others identified in the Community Conservation Proposal for protection.
Broads and our partners are excited to participate with Sean Ferrell in the GMUG planning process, which truly is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to proactively tackle biodiversity loss, climate change, equitable access, and other issues so important to Coloradans and the forest’s many visitors.
Robyn Cascade
Leader of Northern San Juan chapter
Ridgway
Traffic light at Chipeta Road
According to Thursday’s Press (April 22), “the time has come for a traffic signal at Chipeta Road and U.S. 550.”
Duh! Too bad it might take two more years of accidents and near misses at that intersection to get the job done.
Joyce and Doug Hartman
Montrose
Climate change is coming
Tired of hearing about the forthcoming calamity of climate change? Doesn’t matter if you believe or not. The indifferent bulldozer of change is on its way. Deniability is the very easiest way to view it.
Or as the congressman who carried a Washington, D.C., snowball onto the floor of the House of Representatives declared, ”Here is proof positive that global warming doesn’t exist.” (Side note: If you don’t believe the earth is warming, why not get started writing 10,000 climatologists to tell them where their research is inaccurate.)
Montrose leaders are suffering from short-sightedness. Are our city and county managers preparing our town to continue being little more than a gasoline and motel crossroads where small businesses scrape along, taking in each others laundry?
Have our civic leaders thought of the next decade or two or three? Why have they allowed two gigantic truck stops to be built at each end of town with their concomitant exhaust and additional congestion?
Have they not seen the smog nestled over our valley like a quilt? Have they not experienced the Townsend Avenue and Highway 550 tourist bottleneck on a summer day?
It takes little forethought to see that more gasoline/diesel monuments to last a century do not belong in our town. Are they unaware that all major and minor automobile manufacturers are transitioning to electric vehicles?
A quote from the Delta Montrose Technical College website: ”Students may get an associate’s degree or certificate in one of many in-demand professional fields. These include Automotive and Diesel Technology, Cosmetology, Business, medical and healthcare fields and Information Technology.”
There is not one course in alternative energy technology or EV offered.
Can we please elect some forward thinking leaders?
Jan Parzybok
Montrose Resident
City spending
Changes need to be made. I think we need some house cleaning in city hall. Something is not right.
Money is being spent on things like an amphitheater when our police department is understaffed, overworked and underpaid.
Our streets are in bad need of being repaired or replaced. Drive down North Park for example. Three-plus years ago the city promised that next spring it was going to pave Anderson Road.
Three-plus years later it is still the same washboard gravel street it has always been.
Now the golf course. What business does the city have managing a golf course? That should be private enterprise. What about the golf simulator that cost the city $40,000 and for whom?
We have a beautiful city, but I think city hall needs to prioritize its spending a little better.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Robert Duncan
Montrose
