Shame on the Daily PressI’ve had numerous discussions with the editor and publisher of the MDP and the CEO of Wick Communications regarding my contention that the MDP has a definite left-wing bias.
We had a gentlemanly back-and-forth, and agreed to disagree. I took some solace in that at least I haven’t seen any articles by left-wing extremist Robert Reich in some time, and I see an occasional article by conservative Gary Franks — and they still publish my letters.
I was shocked reading the April 19 article by the Colorado Sun regarding the “Restore The Balance” group’s efforts to reject extremism in politics. Boy, talk about extremism — in media reporting. I don’t use the word journalism to describe this because that would infer some level of integrity or fairness. The article extensively mentions Republican actions they re-imagine as extreme, but not a word about real-life radical Democrat malfeasance? From this article one might conclude that the group was formed to address only Republican extremism, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. The article is actually a good example of the misinformation the “Restore The Balance” founders spoke against in their pledge.
It’s interesting that the March 5 MDP guest column by two of the founders (Kirtland and Rider) of “Restore the Balance” and the Jan. 23 Daily Sentinel column by all five of the founders emphasized that their goal is to fight extremism on both sides, and avoided denigrating either side. The Sun quite clearly interjects its own biased opinions, and attempts to paint those they disagree with (Republicans) as the extremists or conspiracy theorists.
No suggestion that perhaps the left’s attempt to take the most tolerant and least racist people and system in the world, and redefine that as something racist and hateful might have something to do with the division we have in the country today?
No mention that perhaps Democrats colluding with the media in the treasonous attempt to destroy the Trump presidency and also cover up Biden and Clinton family corruption might have something to do with our mistrust? Or that destroying our economy or inviting an invasion might create just a little bit of disharmony?
I expect such dishonesty from the Colorado Sun, but never expected to see that on the front page of the Montrose Daily Press. Shame on the MDP for even considering publishing such an obvious distortion of the truth.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
•••
Sending our water downstreamWe have to watch how much water we use to irrigate, water our lawns, wash our cars and even shut off our water while brushing our teeth so we can send more of our water downstream.
Guess what they do with it downstream. Phoenix is building a 50-acre water park. A lot of folks there wash their sidewalks, most have outdoor swimming pools.
Las Vegas has dozens of fountains and water pools. Do they have any idea how much they lose to evaporation?
Why are we left high and dry, and the people downstream waste so much, to save Lake Powell?
Steve Thomas
Montrose
•••
Greg Lopez best choice for governorAs a native Coloradan and as a descendant of Colorado Territory pioneers, I offer my full and unwavering endorsement for the candidacy of Greg Lopez for governor.
I will still ask him the hard questions and I will hold his feet to the fire. My support does not come easily.
Now you may assume that I support Greg Lopez just because I am Hispanic, but I tell you it goes much, much deeper than that.
I have researched Greg deeply. My space is limited or I would tell you more.
I am a registered independent voter and unaffiliated with either party which allows me to vote for the best person running.
To learn what to expect from Greg Lopez go to lopez2022.com.
Greg is a veteran and deserves my thanks as a hero for his service.
Bob Stollsteimer
Montrose
•••
Coram does the work he was elected to doWhen an employee is hired, it is the expectation that this person fulfills all responsibilities of that job. Meeting deadlines for accomplishing goals is essential.
It is the same with elected officials. The Colorado legislative season is 120 days. Although legislators work all year, there is a very limited timeline to accomplish what absolutely needs done to keep Colorado a viable state.
As quoted from another Colorado senator: “The final two weeks (and three days) of session are usually pretty hectic, but this year seems to be more hectic than usual. That’s because we have an unusually high number of bills still making their way through the process. Out of the 618 bills introduced, 102 bills have been voted.
So, I highly applaud Don Coram for doing what he was elected to do. It is erroneous to assume he was afraid to debate (Lauren) Boebert. His timeline approaches and many bills that directly face the Western Slope are in the balance.
It is, as well, a falsehood that he relies on Democrats to vote in the primary. Only unaffiliated voters can choose between voting for one of the parties. Democrats are only eligible for a Democrat, while Republicans a Republican. An unaffiliated voter can choose but again, gets one vote.
To spread falsehoods is fear mongering. Thank you, Don Coram, for ignoring all lies and innuendos and doing the job you were elected to do.
AJ Smith
Montrose
•••
Media should do better in reporting politicsI think that the media should change the way that they report politics. I do not believe that any news reporting/media platform should be biased on the way that information is reported.
As a young adult it is easy to be influenced by media outlets with the information that is presented. If the public is only presented with one side of a political party’s information the public is not well informed.
I believe that political information should be reported across all media platforms equally and without bias. Every media outlet should present both sides of the political parties and report the same information.
We as a society need to take the responsibility to educate ourselves with both sides and make an informed decision based on the facts presented at the time. I think that it’s important to be well informed and not to be influenced by someone else’s opinion.
Mercedez Dick
Montrose
•••
Fire districts saved Montrose during Hartman Bros. fireI would like to thank the fire departments (Delta, Olathe, Montrose) and all the ones who saved Montrose from a very big problem we would have had. They were so great.
Tad (Rowan) is doing a good job as fire chief (Montrose Fire Protection District) and has some very good guys on his team and I want to thank everyone who pitched in.
I hope the one who got hurt bad is doing OK. I hope the Hartmans rebuild and sorry for your loss, Cokey and Tommy, and I know your sons are doing it now.
We could have lost a lot of our town if it wasn’t taken care of like it was.
Thank you so much and God bless you all.
P.S. I have lived in Montrose since 1939 and there have been a lot of changes, but the Hartmans have been here way before me.
Phyllis A. Alleman (Millard)
Montrose