Aren’t we better than this?
My spouse and I have lived in Montrose for 36 years, and our daughter grew up here and graduated from Montrose High School. Increasing polarization has us worried about the future of our community.
We recently purchased a Biden/Harris yard sign and put it up in our yard. Two days later, it was stolen. Stealing political signs is considered theft, no matter the candidate or party.
What, pray tell, does whoever swiped our sign think they are accomplishing? My voice will not be silenced.
Because you messed with our sign, I will make a donation to the Biden/Harris campaign. Plus, I will double down in my support for their candidacy. So, by stealing our sign, you are supporting Biden/Harris 2020.
These mean-spirited actions will further fray the fabric of our community. Are we not better than this?
Then again, if stealing political signs keeps people off Facebook and Twitter for a while, which exploit our brains’ attraction to divisiveness, perhaps there’s a silver lining?
Kevin Williams
Montrose
