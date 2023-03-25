Regarding the article about the sale or transfer of certain undefined firearms put on page A5 on March 7, 2023.
Those who have served our country in the military, as police officers, or elected to public office have taken an oath to defend our Constitution, which includes the Second Amendment.
Do you know what it says; do you understand the Second Amendment? In order to truly understand the Second Amendment, you must know its history and understand the archaic language used. Simply said, the Second Amendment is to assure the citizens of this country that they will be able to defend themselves and their country against all who would cause them or their country harm. It is the reason we are the most-free country in the world.
“Weapons” defines how an object is used. There are many objects that are used as weapons. For example, a baseball bat when used to hurt or kill is a weapon, also, rocks, knives, and pencils have been used as weapons. The term “assault,” which is an action of a person is a verb, not an adjective. “Assault weapon” is a new term that has no definite definition. Anything used to cause injury or death becomes an assault weapon.
Many people enjoy the sport of shooting; others play golf, these people are not thinking about assaulting anyone. They are enjoying the sport. Both sports are challenging a person’s ability to concentrate and be consistent in their actions using different tools.
In Colorado, how many instances of using a firearm to shoot someone has occurred on the day of purchase?
In the Montrose Daily Press on 8 March 2023, I read that 745 people lost their lives in 2022 due to distracted driving. The state’s law enforcement agencies are now going to be on the lookout for such drivers. The enforcement agencies will be charging the drivers for such actions, not the vehicles. How many people lost their lives in 2022, due to the mis-use of “assault weapons?”
Drivers are blamed for traffic violations that kill people — not the vehicle. On the other hand, firearms are blamed for the actions of people. Which says to me, gun-control is people control. Criminals don’t pay any attention to laws; the only people affected by laws are those who try to live within the law.