Celebrate 19th Amendment by voting
August 26 marks the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by which women won the right to vote.
Our foremothers understood that voting provides all citizens with the ability to have an impact on the critical issues facing their communities, states and the nation — a voice.
The decades-long fight for women’s equality at the ballot box is an important part of American history and our nation’s journey toward elections that are free, fair and accessible to all eligible voters.
Since 1920, the voting rights act (Aug. 6, 1965) outlawing racial discrimination in voting and the 26th Amendment (July 1, 1971) granting voting rights to 18-year-olds were passed.
But there is still work to be done to ensure democracy is real to all American citizens by passing laws that make voting equally accessible — like the ones we have here in Colorado! We are the gold standard!
Women’s Equality Day is the perfect time to get ready to participate in the greatest democracy in the world — vote in November!
For more information about the League of Women Voters, please visit www.montrose.co.lwvnet.org/.
Nancy Ball
League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley
Think about the vaccine and discuss
I was trying to have a conversation with an acquaintance. I was trying to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court decision on small pox. He was calling me a commie. When Trump takes power again. He going to kill me. Etc. Funny how extreme conservatives if you disagree with them, you’re a commie and you don’t have a right to an opinion. The bill of rights only applies to them. I think extreme liberals are the same way. They both just lust for power to do what ever they want. Regardless of who they hurt and rights they trample.
So how to explain the importance of the vaccines so people will get it. How many of you would drive 100 miles per hour down Main Street, during a Main in Motion sidewalk sale? Hopefully most of you will say no. You would kill someone. Apply it to the vaccine. Not the same the thing? Yes and no. The difference is you may not realize your doing 100 mph. (You don’t realize you have COVID). And you don’t realize you are spreading COVID and killing people. Must be a monster truck. We have traffic laws and hopefully some common sense. The vaccine is the health department’s best weapon against the killer COVID. We need to get to herd immunity. If we don’t there the health departments, CDC, etc. are sacred it will mutate into something much deadlier and vaccine resistant.
So, do health departments, CDC, etc. the right to save lives over free will? Do you have the right to drive 100 mph down main Street during a Main in Motion sidewalk sale?
Please think about it and discuss.
James Kuhn
Montrose
Kudos to city council
I was quite surprised, but pleased, to see city council’s rebuttal to Paul Arbogast’s editorial purportedly published in the Montrose Mirror on Aug. 16. City council and staff have been ridiculed in the Mirror for years now without any public challenge by council. It’s encouraging to see council stepping up to set the record straight.
I did not read the original opinion piece by Arbogast so I decided to look for it. It’s not to be found in the archives at montrosemirror.com. I get the “URL not found on server” message when I click on the link for that issue. Surprisingly, or maybe not, any other archived issue comes up. Is there something nefarious afoot?
In a recent New York Times article, it is reported the Supreme Court is considering reviewing a 1964 case allowing “robust reporting” by news outlets. That type reporting allowed for the publication of falsehoods. Misrepresenting the facts came to light during the Trump era. We know that misrepresentation as “fake news.” The Supreme Court wants to review the case and perhaps overturn it. If they do, news agencies may be accountable for things they publish.
I’m a strong supporter of the Constitution and believe in the freedom of the press. But those freedoms don’t include falsehoods. So, once again, kudos to city council for publicly challenging the misrepresentation of facts. If Arbogast was merely expressing opinion, then it should be fact-based.
Dave Stockton
Montrose
Thin-skinned city council
I did not realize until just this week how thin skinned our city council is. A one-half page “open letter” in Saturday’s Daily Press calling out Paul Arbogast for “attacking” City Manager Bill Bell? Really? How much did that cost taxpayers?
Arbogast was well within his rights to claim that Bell harassed our police chief with his immature jokes at a city council meeting.
Arbogast had no way of knowing Bell was joking. When a superior appears to publicly demean an employee that he can fire, the perception among most observers would be that the employee is indeed being harassed. That is what Arbogast believed he saw.
City council likes to throw around the word “attack” whenever someone criticizes them or their employees. I know this for a fact, since I was the victim of it at last Tuesday’s council meeting. Mayor Doug Glaspell rudely interrupted me when I questioned the actions and motivations of Bell, claiming that I was “attacking” Bell. Mr. Mayor, I pointed out, both during the meeting and in a subsequent email, that I was within my rights as a citizen to do so. You couldn’t even respond or apologize.
Our city council may not like hard criticism, but if you’re in the political realm you should expect it. In fact, there’s an old saying that fits perfectly — if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!
Ron Sobieck
Montrose
Who is actually doing the gaslighting?
I welcome the occasional letter writer who challenges my opinion. Usually, they simply call me a liar, so I don’t give them much credibility. A recent MDP writer at least made some attempt to refute some of my statements in addition to attacking me.
Gaslighting means to manipulate others to get them to question their judgment or reality. People know that I am of the opinion that everyday Democrats still think their party is the party of JFK, Martin Luther King Jr., and their grandmothers. That may still be true in small town Montrose, but at the national level their once-great party is closer to Karl Marx. Yes, my goal is to have Democrats question their views of their party, but through an honest dialogue rather than manipulation.
An honest dialogue would admit that Democrats at all levels totally own the “de-fund and demonize the police” movement and the resulting crime wave. It is totally dishonest to suggest that the multitude of politicians (mayors, city councils, legislators, etc.) actually implementing such nonsense were anything other than Democrats. The fact that Montrose Democrats support our police doesn’t change that. No one can name a single Republican who spoke in favor of that craziness.
An honest dialogue would not suggest that those doing the rioting, burning and murder in Democrat run cities this past year somehow morphed from left-wing anarchists into “right wing militia groups.” The FBI can’t name one right wing militia group that was involved in any of that carnage. (VP Harris and Biden campaign staffers helped fund the organization that bailed out the rioters).
An honest dialogue would not suggest that Trump used the presidency to make money. He donated his salary and his net worth dramatically decreased during his term. Compare that to Hunter Biden and family who would be in jail if they were Republicans. Nancy Pelosi and her husband keep getting richer ($115 million) since she became house speaker, with “lucky” decisions on when to buy stocks in the very companies over which Pelosi exercises enormous and direct influence.
Starting with Obama, Democrats have intentionally fomented racial hatred. Suddenly all whites are racist and children are supposed to hate their country and judge their classmates by the color of their skin — and I am creating division by writing letters that object to such nonsense ? The question to be asked is “Who is actually doing the gaslighting?”
Ed Henrie
Montrose
