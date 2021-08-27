Continue to fight COVID
Thank you, Dr. Louis H. Winkler, for your encouragement to the Montrose RE-1J School District to protect all students, faculty, school staff, families, and the community at large by providing a mask mandate. According to mainstream medical and scientific research results, measures like: masks, social distancing, vaccinations, and avoiding crowded indoor spaces help combat this vicious virus. There is a history of victories for past pandemics and epidemics such as polio and smallpox. This is not a time to stop the COVID battle.
We have an imperfect government and other helping agencies, but God can use them to provide blessings such as scientific and medical research results that can guide us with prevention and treatment. We can use websites available to everyone in Colorado, Montrose County, the entire USA, and other countries to update us on the current COVID 19 information. One site specific to Colorado is the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data. It includes categories of statistics from the beginning of the pandemic. A map shows the current level of risk in each county. Montrose County is currently at the highest designation of Very High.
A place to access daily case counts for Montrose County, any other county in the USA, and other countries, is The Weather Channel free Internet site weather.com. This site provides ways to input any city that you would like to track in the USA or around the world. It has the day before COVID cases. (At times the most current information lags. The site lists its sources.)
Locally COVID statistics in the school district are listed at https://sites.google.com/mcsd.org/covid/home.
We would encourage all in our county to focus on COVID prevention with the emphasis on it as a health issue. We can all work together to fight this disease that can be so devastating in its attacks on those who are infected. Each infection is in a real person. We need to care enough to do all we can as individuals so that we are not the cause of another person’s minor to severe illness or even death. If even one person is sick with COVID the illness can impact hundreds of family, friends, and community members.
We can each take responsibility to help protect ourselves as well as all of those around us but if only some of us do the recommended preventative measures, we still put ourselves and others at more risk than is necessary. We can work with mandates that act as an encouragement and reminder of our responsibility to each other. Following mandates is so small in comparison to someone dying from COVID. Please do all you can to show your love and concern for the good health of others.
Gary Parsons and Nicki Parsons
Former RN and former Montrose RE-1J school teacher
Trout are actually released
In the Aug. 21 Opinion page column by Alan Todd, there is a mention about fishing the Gunnison River below the North Fork confluence and a reference to “the rainbow slayer.”
I assume that comment was meant in humor. However, I would like to remind fishermen that in the Gunnison River from Crystal Dam downstream to the Relief Ditch, which includes most of the river below the North Fork, all rainbow trout are to be released.
Joel Evans
Montrose
Where do bodily rights begin and end?
Oh my, did I read that right? “My body, my choice.” (Montrose Daily Press, front page photo, “Fears of vaccine mandate,” Aug. 24.)
Does that apply to women’s reproductive rights, or who to it is that mandates/legislates or to life and death?
So very interesting.
Jo Clugg
Montrose
Stopping climate change is a conservative cause
Many years ago I read the famous book, “On Death and Dying” by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross where she theorized there are five stages of grieving. Many people in our community are still stuck in the first stage, denial, when it comes to climate change and its impact on our part of the world. Meanwhile, some of us who understand the science and have followed the issue for many years are slipping into the depression stage as massive plumes of smoke from 1,000 miles away blanket our skies. Nor are we immune to the problem. Notice how we always seem to be in drought or talking about a low snow pack?
Unfortunately for Montrose, these trends will impact both agriculture and tourism, two industries very important to our community in the present and future. I have heard more than one lifelong conservative Republican in this area acknowledge that the climate has indeed changed. Thank you for moving beyond denial!
However this means it’s time to take a good, hard look at what the Republican party says and does. Protecting the future of the planet is a conservative value, however the Republican party is the last major political party in the world that remains in denial. Often we hear, “but what about our jobs?” without any acknowledgement that entire industries (agriculture, tourism) are threatened now and in the future by doing nothing to stop the hotter world we are slowly creating.
Consider what your reaction would be if a doctor said “you have cancer” and showed the test result backing the diagnosis. You might feel denial, or depression, but most of us would accept the diagnosis and choose to fight it. I urge all true conservatives to join the fight, before it’s too late.
Jonathan Heath
Montrose
