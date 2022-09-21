Basic economics course is in order
The Democrats need to enroll in a basic economics course. They seem to be trying to write new definitions for recession and inflation.
Basic economics course is in order
The Democrats need to enroll in a basic economics course. They seem to be trying to write new definitions for recession and inflation.
Recession is two quarters of reduced GDP. Pretty simple and does not require an MBA to determine.
Inflation is too many dollars, chasing too few goods. Again this is a pretty simple definition and does not require much discussion.
President Biden now wants to bow to the “Squad” and either eliminate all student debt or a portion of student debt. Students go on to further their education with the hope of making more money or having a better life.
Why should people that either did not attend college or trade schools or those of us that worked multiple jobs through high school, summers and school breaks; have to pay for those that put their handout for government money and promising to repay the money? Those that took the money agreed to pay the money back and have a responsibility to follow through. They have already benefited from deferred payment dates.
When I was in college, many fellow students had newer cars or enjoyed their summers; then received grants and so called scholarships. Scholarships based on need are grants, not scholarships. My dad told me he would pay my expenses through high school and to save my money as when I went to college, it was my turn to pay. Many of those other students received grants, when, since I saved money, I did not qualify.
Recently, spring breaks have become expensive vacations for students. When I was in school, I went to visit a buddy a couple hundred miles away for a few days, ate fast food and returned to work the other half of the break. Why should students who took a fancy spring break do so at the cost of the rest of us?
With the above in mind, forgiving student debt means more inflation. The Democrats are trying to buy votes in the midterms. This is very similar to Colorado’s Governor Polis pushing up state tax refunds based on TABOR prior to the election. Those payments would have occurred by law, but an early payout buys more votes. More politics are being played on those not in the know.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.