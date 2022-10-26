The one thing better than being a voter is being an informed voter.
Voting is essential to a healthy democracy. Voting requires decisions, and we all want to make the best decisions possible. A resource in our community can provides several different and easily accessed ways to learn what voters need to know. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley works to educate and empower voters.
The League has offered non-partisan educational opportunities for voters throughout the three counties of our service area: Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Lately, we’ve provided presentations on Colorado’s election system, on 2022 ballot issues, a virtual CD3 candidate forum, and a second forum for HD58, on Oct. 28 at Montrose City Hall Chambers.
These events are often livestreamed, recorded, or both, for those who can’t attend in person or at the time they’re offered. And, we’re currently distributing our familiar Ballot Issue pamphlets throughout our 3-county service area.
The League also provides comprehensive voter information online through VOTE411.org. Millions of voters access VOTE411.org nationwide for information and access for voter registration, for important dates, times, and locations related to elections, and for information about issues and candidates. All it takes is your ZIP code.
Local Leagues contact candidates for all offices within their service areas, and ask them questions pertinent to local issues and concerns. Candidates prepare and upload that information to VOTE411, if they choose to do so. It’s a free, easy and convenient way for candidates to get their messages out to voters. For voters, it’s an easy way to learn about candidates and their perspectives.
We encourage you to look up your local candidates and see if they’ve provided answers to the League’s questions. You can find means to contact them and urge them to participate, if they haven’t yet done so.
Voters have looked to the League of Women Voters for 102 years for education and information that helps demystify seemingly complicated voting issues and processes that keep many from exercising the power of their vote.
Voting is a precious right, and a responsibility of citizenship. We are here to help you do your part to vote as the best way to keep our country strong and free.