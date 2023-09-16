September 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Registering to vote is easy, and now is the time. Three ways citizens can register are: on the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org; at the Secretary of State’s site, GOVOTECOLORADO.GOV; or at your County Clerk and Recorder’s office or website.
The information needed is very simple. Also, do check or change your status, address, or affiliation on file. Your ballot will be mailed to the address on file, and will not be forwarded, so be sure that your address is correct. Ballots will be mailed from Oct. 16 until Oct 20. If you don't get your ballot timely, call the clerk’s office.
Remember, you can register any time, even on Election Day, which is on Nov. 7. To register when you vote in person, you will need to bring a form of ID such as those listed on the Secretary of State’s website. If you want to receive your ballot by mail, however, your registration form has to be received by the county clerk by Oct. 30.
Every election is important. The closer the issue is to your doorstep, the more any issue there will affect your daily life. Democracy depends on citizens voting. It is the most American thing you can do! So please register and vote.
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley supports informed voting for all citizens, regardless of party affiliation. While we are indeed a political organization, we do not promote any political party or candidate. Find us at www.lwv-us.org. Celebrate National Voter Registration Day with us by exercising your right and duty to protect our democracy with your vote.
Jan Edwards
Montrose
The author is the Voter Service Chair for the LWV of the Uncompahgre Valley