My friend in Orange County, California, volunteered to join a program with the electric company to avoid using major appliances during heavy use times, namely 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
She joined to help alleviate the possibility of brownouts during those hours. She gets a slightly lower rate for her electricity if she adheres to the plan. If she does use a major appliance like her washing machine during that time, she will be charged a higher rate. As for watering, Orange County has restrictions which are enforced by each city according to what the city requires.
In Huntington Beach, she is restricted to watering three times a week, and the days allowed are dictated by the city. Her community is allowed to water only MWF and five to six minutes each time, which is adequate for her plants. They are not supposed to hose off patios or wash their cars, but the local car washes use recycled water.
During a drought in the '80s, they were told to hold off on flushing toilets as long as possible. She had a bucket in the sink for waste water which she used to water plants outside. They had to limit showers to just a few minutes, and they turned off water while soaping up. It was a hassle but they did conserve water. She expects they will get some similar restrictions to those, if things don’t improve.
We are experiencing drought conditions and these ideas seem worth trying here sooner rather than later. Better to be proactive.