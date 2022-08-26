Purchase Access

My friend in Orange County, California, volunteered to join a program with the electric company to avoid using major appliances during heavy use times, namely 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

She joined to help alleviate the possibility of brownouts during those hours. She gets a slightly lower rate for her electricity if she adheres to the plan. If she does use a major appliance like her washing machine during that time, she will be charged a higher rate. As for watering, Orange County has restrictions which are enforced by each city according to what the city requires.