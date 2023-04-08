Bennet's quick work in Alzheimer's legislation is appreciated
Thank you, Sen. Bennet, for supporting Coloradans impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias.
Seventy-six-thousand Coloradans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to rise by 21% in the next few years. As a Coloradan whose parents were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, I know firsthand how devastating the disease can be. I look to our Members of Congress to support important legislation that will make a difference for families like mine.
Congress is considering reauthorizing two laws that have helped our nation make progress in research, care and awareness about Alzheimer’s disease — the National Alzheimer’s Plan Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act. These important laws have helped researchers and providers understand the disease and the needs of the families struggling with it.
Additionally, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would streamline the ever-changing healthcare maze that Alzheimer’s families must navigate to get care for their loved one. Coordinating the delivery of Alzheimer’s care can reduce costs while providing improved quality of care.
Thank you to Sen. Bennet for his quick work in cosponsoring these bills and joining the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease. My family appreciates the Senator’s ongoing support for dementia issues. Senator Bennet has been a champion for those impacted by Alzheimer’s/dementia, and I urge other Colorado representatives to follow his lead.