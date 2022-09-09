Purchase Access

Over the past several months a frequent contributor to the opinion page has been extolling the benefits of society’s dependence on hydrocarbons. The author’s most recent contribution expressed a concern regarding the loss of plastic containers for medications should society stop extracting hydrocarbons and fossil fuels.

As a materials engineer, and as someone who has worked in the utility and power generation industries for more than 40 years, I have witnessed technical innovation in response to the need to replace various products when these products were found to have detrimental health effects. Specific examples include the elimination of asbestos, prohibitions on the use of chromate corrosion inhibitors (the contaminate highlighted in the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich”), and the replacement of PCB transformer oils.



