The man who is now president of the United States: failed third grade; got Cs and Ds in college; failed a law school class for plagiarism; was in the bottom 10% of his class; dropped out of the 1988 presidential race for another case of plagiarism; reduced the U.S. from energy independence to energy beggar status; engineered our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving behind American citizens, Afghan allies, and billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment to our enemies; gave us trillions more national debt; brought on record inflation and soaring gas prices; continues to deliberately sponsor the invasion of our nation by millions of unvetted illegal aliens, among whom are scores of vicious criminals, terrorists, and Mexican cartel smugglers of deadly drugs and human sex slaves.
His Democratic party, in control of our major cities, has turned them into hell-holes of crime, poverty, drug-addicts, and racial turmoil.
His abysmal record of corruption and family greed has been covered up by a complicit media for decades. He has turned the Justice Department and the FBI into his personal “Gestapo” for the punishment of anyone who voices opposition to the hellish policies of him and his party.
His current senility and bumbling public statements have made the U.S. a disrespected laughing stock to the whole world.
Worse yet, his incompetence, craven, and complicit behavior before our enemies has emboldened them in their wars, terrorism, and nuclear threats against us and the rest of the free world. Under his pathetic leadership we have, as he himself admitted, come to the brink of a “nuclear Armageddon.” Thank you Democrats and RINO Republicans for giving us the most awful and criminal president in the history of our country!
Can this horrible situation be turned around? The coming election will, most likely, answer that question.