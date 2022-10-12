Biden is a failure

The man who is now president of the United States: failed third grade; got Cs and Ds in college; failed a law school class for plagiarism; was in the bottom 10% of his class; dropped out of the 1988 presidential race for another case of plagiarism; reduced the U.S. from energy independence to energy beggar status; engineered our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving behind American citizens, Afghan allies, and billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment to our enemies; gave us trillions more national debt; brought on record inflation and soaring gas prices; continues to deliberately sponsor the invasion of our nation by millions of unvetted illegal aliens, among whom are scores of vicious criminals, terrorists, and Mexican cartel smugglers of deadly drugs and human sex slaves.



