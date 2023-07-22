President Biden managed to raise $86 million in the three months since he announced he was running again for the presidency. Much of this money was received from small donors and reflects the appreciation of many Democrats and some independents for the outstanding job he is doing.
NATO was struggling when Biden came into office but under his leadership it is once again a leading force in International Security. Sweden has newly joined NATO and Finland has joined too, thanks to Biden convincing President Erdogan of Turkey to vote in favor of Finland joining NATO. The NATO nations with the example of the US are united in supporting Ukraine in their war against Russia.
Under the guidance of President Biden, two incredible pieces of legislation were signed by Biden. One was the infrastructure bill which is the first in many decades dealing with this critical need. The other was the Inflation Reduction Act. There is a great deal of money in this act dealing with the most critical issue of our time which is the climate crisis.
Included in this act are many substantial rebates for clean energy to encourage people to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This is not only good for the environment it is good for your pocketbook too!
Finally much has been touted about his age but I think he has proven he is more than up to the job and will continue to be performing well. Unlike Trump who is obese, he is fit physically and alert mentally. I believe many doctors would probably agree he is more like 70 years of age rather than 80.