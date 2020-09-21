Biden’s shifting rhetoric
It’s election season and I keep hearing Joe Biden telling us what President Trump is doing wrong.
In one breath he says that action was not taken soon enough in reacting to the pandemic shut down and in the next blames the president for the current economic downturn as a result of shutting down the economy.
What would he have done differently, he never says, even in his often mentioned Jan. 27, 2020 op-ed. All Biden said was it could be serious. When travel to China was banned, Trump was xenophobic. Nancy Pelosi was in Chinatown in late February telling everyone to come on down and visit.
Mixed messages to the extreme, no mention of social distancing or masks. We have all learned from the pandemic, after China and the WHO kept secrets from us.
Biden’s new mantra is “Made in the USA.”
Seems this topic was started by Trump during the 2016 election. If Biden was such a cheerleader for American jobs, why did his former boss (Obama) go on his apology tour as soon as he took office? They never said “America First.”
Biden talks about Trump offshoring jobs. Was Biden not one of the supporters of China becoming a trading partner? Was he not the Obama “point man on China?” Or was that only so his son could get into China to make a profit like his brother, sister and other family members have for all of Biden’s political career.
Same goes for his son coming on the board of Ukrainian Burisma. No experience with boards or utilities but a lucrative contract. And Biden bragged that getting an investigator fired who was looking into Burisma.
Trump’s biggest negative is embellishing, but what politician doesn’t? He is America’s biggest cheerleader, trying to give hope. Biden has been caught lying in regards to his education, other items and plagiarizing. He is no altar boy.
You may call this conspiracy theory, but Biden is a frontman with the hard left having the most liberal senator, Kamala Harris on deck waiting to take over. And she questioned Joe Biden’s record in the Democratic debates.
Biden acts as a moderate with far left Kamala Harris waiting to take over. Hopefully Trump wins. If not, hope Biden is able to stay in office and not hand over the reins early on.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
