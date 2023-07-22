'Bidenomics' a scam
Skyrocketing inflation, record high gas prices, and trillions in reckless inflationary spending are just a few of the ways the Biden administration has punished the American middle class.
'Bidenomics' a scam
Skyrocketing inflation, record high gas prices, and trillions in reckless inflationary spending are just a few of the ways the Biden administration has punished the American middle class.
When the vast majority of Americans realize Biden's economic policies — which can charitably be summed up as “borrow and spend, tax and regulate” — are a disaster, Biden's handlers react with a familiar strategy: Lie. When voters hate what you are doing, don't change. Just market it differently, and call it “Bidenomics."
Biden just declared that his economic policies are doing wonders for the nation's economy.
1) He declared that the U.S. has had the highest economic growth rate in the world since the pandemic. Blatant lie. We rank 146th in real GDP growth so far this year, and 151st place last year.
2) He declared “We created 13.4 million new jobs." Also false. The vast majority of those jobs were people returning to their previous jobs before the pandemic. Post-pandemic job returns are not job creation.
3) “Just in my first two years in office, my team and I have reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion." Biggest lie yet. The CBO report released at the start of this year showed that “Biden sharply increased the deficit last year, this year, and next year, and he has set the country on course to add a total of $5.45 trillion to the federal deficit over the following decade.”
Democrats cannot disguise the underlying reality: Not only has Biden presided over a sharp decline in real hourly earnings, his policies resulted in the loss of purchasing power and a decline in the standard of living for working Americans. The only thing Biden said that was truthful is that “Bidenomics is working.” If you accept that his goal is to damage the working class, he is correct.
A logical question to ask is “Which groups have benefited from Democratic policies?” No amount of subterfuge can hide the fact that outside of Democratic special interest groups, the Biden family including Biden's corrupt son, and our chief adversaries around the world, it is hard to think of anyone. It is certainly not the American working class.
Here is a more accurate definition of “Bidenomics”: Treasonous schemes to enrich the Biden family by leveraging Biden's position as VP and President to illegally funnel tens of millions of dollars from Ukraine, China, and Russia to already filthy rich Biden family members.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.