Biden's reign of error
We are halfway through Biden's reign of error. The policies pursued by Democrats at every level of government are visiting wholesale destruction on our economy, our culture, and our future. T
Biden's reign of error
We are halfway through Biden's reign of error. The policies pursued by Democrats at every level of government are visiting wholesale destruction on our economy, our culture, and our future. T
he Biden family is an influence-peddling center of corruption, but the news media continues to aid and abet the chaos with no remorse.
The MDP also fails to provide balanced reporting. Their political cartoons are a good measure of that lack of balance and clearly reflect their bias favoring Democrats. During 2022, more than 46% were pro-Democrat and less than 5% were even remotely pro-Republican (49% were either not political or politically neutral). On the few occasions when Biden was featured (six out of 102), the cartoon tended to excuse his actions rather than criticize him — not so with Trump.
In January 2022, Biden urged Congress to ditch the filibuster rules to pass his radical and unconstitutional federalization of election laws, and compared filibuster defenders to historical racists. The MDP chose to parrot Democrat talking points with half the cartoons ridiculing Republicans on the filibuster and other subjects. No cartoons even remotely reported conservative positions.
February's highlight was Biden's incompetent response to the Ukraine war, effectively giving Putin permission for a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, and then recklessly calling for regime change in Russia. The MDP managed to find room for a cartoon denigrating people objecting to the mask mandates, but had nothing remotely criticizing Biden's incompetence.
March saw even the Democrat's propaganda arm (NYT) admit to the Hunter laptop legitimacy, effectively conceding that the numerous scandals contained in the laptop were real. Most of the cartoons this month were critical of Putin and had one trying to blame gas prices on the consumers — but nothing about Biden family corruption.
April saw the Biden administration debut of a national thought police board to crack down on any speech challenging administration narratives. No cartoons were critical of that, but one repeated the proven lies about Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Another minimized the importance of Hunter's laptop.
If space allowed, I would highlight Biden's remaining monthly disasters and the lack of any political cartoon criticism. The MDP publisher and Wick Communications recognize that their reporting is far from balanced. At some point they have to think about the role they play in abetting this administration's actions, all of which are detrimental to the American people.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.