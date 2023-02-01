YOUR VIEW: Bikes benefit everyone Feb 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bikes benefit everyoneKudos to Montrose County School District and the PE program at Johnson Elementary, and thanks to the Niemans for their generosity!It is great to see more kids on bikes. I'd love to see our city be more proactive at making street crossings and sidewalks safe enough for our kids to consider commuting to school on bikes as well.Dr. Tim JudkinsMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Feb 1, 2023 8 hrs ago Most Popular Suspected fentanyl death highlights growing concern Truck crashes through guardrail, onto road below, closing I-70 Hopes high for Cerro Summit mountain bike park First-degree murder charges possible in fatal shooting; victim was allegedly shot twice Montrose man dies in icy 550 crash Man accused of second-degree murder in Monday shooting Thumbs down on gravel pit expansion permit REGIONAL ROUNDUP: Gray wolf reintro corridors CDOT begins months-long U.S. 550 safety improvement project Catlin backs bill to codify Rural Opportunity Office