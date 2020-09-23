Boebert and the Republican hypocrisy

I think every Lauren Boebert supporter needs to read the Grand Junction Sentinel article about her in the Sept. 18 edition by Charles Ashby entitled, “Boebert’s Democratic Upbringing.” It says that many of the claims she states in her ads are not factual. She is not who she represents herself to be. She wants to be the 3rd Congressional representative? She has no experience in government at all. Her business dealings are less than desirable and her background and run-ins with the law are not who should be celebrated much less elected. She has refused to debate Diane Mitsch Bush because I think she knows she cannot stand up to the scrutiny.

Republicans claim they are the “Christians” and party with high morals? Last Saturday, there was a “parade” of Trump supporters with banners that stated “F— Your Feelings” and “No More Bulls—.” What does that even mean? And now with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who all will agree was an amazing woman, they want to rush through Trump’s nomination with just six weeks to go when Obama’s nomination was nine months prior to the 2016 election!

One other point of contention, 200,000 people have died under Trump’s watch due to his inaction and not wanting to start a panic when he knew how deadly this virus was. How do you reconcile that fact? Joe Biden might not be the candidate many Democrats would have chosen, but he is a man with morals, empathy and experience.

Lesley Hallenborg

Montrose

