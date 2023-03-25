I recently wrote to this publication stressing the importance of parental involvement in their children’s public school education. Parents should be included in discussions regarding students’ education. According to an editorial published on March 17, in The Durango Herald, the antithesis of that occurred.
In that editorial, it was reported that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert visited the Dolores High School on Wednesday, March 15:
“The Dolores High School sent an email to parents on Monday, March 13, saying the congresswoman would visit students for a Q&A, and parents weren’t invited.”
Like her or not, Ms. Boebert is a polarizing politician. Instead of giving the students an inspirational message that could have included her personal “journey from a manager at McDonald’s to a representative in the hallowed halls of Congress”, Ms. Boebert spoke about ‘“moral decay”’; “becoming aware of issues that could infringe on students’ rights; the Freedom Caucus ... and liberties infringed on during the pandemic.
Apparently, she also told students they should know about those issues and let it motivate them to stand up for their freedom.” Ms. Boebert did not “separate herself and her politics from the mechanics of government.”
According to the newspaper, which reached out to the Dolores High School principal and the superintendent of schools, there has been no response as to whether other politicians representing Southwestern Colorado have been invited to speak. If Ms. Boebert was the sole speaker, it appears to be a political statement, if not an endorsement. Many of the students who were present are of voting age or will soon be.
According to The Durango Herald, Tom Burris, the superintendent of Montezuma-Cortez School district. “said he had previously received an email from Boebert’s team inquiring about an assembly with middle and high school students. Burris said he respectively declined.”
Mr. Burris said MCSD was “focusing energies on students in the classroom and academics.” He offered to have Boebert “visit with him and he’d give her a tour of schools, as he’s done with state Rep. Barbara McLachlan and Shelli Shaw, who ran for McLachlan’s seat and is now chair of the La Plata County Republican Central Committee.”
“Karla Sluis, public information officer for Durango School District 9-R, had not heard from Boebert’s team.”