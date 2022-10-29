Boebert has accomplished so much, in so little time
I felt the need to write a letter to the editor to encourage people to realize what wonderful things Lauren Boebert has done in a such a short time as our representative.
According to Lauren’s January 2022 newsletter, in her first her first year as congresswoman she made 20,168 calls, authored 17 bills, 153 legislative amendments, seven resolutions filed, $77.5 million in federal grants benefiting CO-03, 62 mobile office hours, $403,529.12 in benefits returned to constituents, 21,304 letters to constituents, 15 nominations to the U.S. Service Academies, 466 meetings with constituents, 655 cases worked for constituents.
These numbers provide a snapshot of all the work she has done for Colorado. It is impossible to adequately capture all the great things that transpired this year including helping veterans receive proper care, assisting seniors with Medicare issues, nominating Colorado’s brightest to our prestigious service academies.
• While in office, Boebert fought for better access to quality medical care and secured $1.74 billion in funding for community health centers, eight of which are in her district
• Boebert also worked to allocate $48 million to U.S. Forest Service. These funds are important and will help mitigate the state’s wildfire hazards. It’s a legislative win that will help the U.S. Forest Service “prevent wildfires and responsibly manage our forests.”
• She has also worked to allocate $10 million in funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Indian Irrigation Fund. Unbeknownst to most people, this legislation helps provide irrigation to the Southern Ute Native Americans. She also voted to secure $515 million to help fund law enforcement, firefighters, education, and other community efforts through the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program.
The opposition uses Boebert’s life experience from 16 years ago in a negative fashion. Boebert is the first mom to represent Colorado’s 3rd District. We should pride ourselves on these successes and her passion to represent all Coloradans.
• (Washington Examiner, Oct. 10, by Christopher Tremoglie.)
Deborah Boerner
Ridgway
