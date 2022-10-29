YOUR VIEW: Boebert on furry bandwagon Oct 29, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boebert on furry bandwagonDirect quote from Boebert: “They are putting litter boxes in schools for people who identify as cats.’”This who we want to represent us?Paul JanzenMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bandwagon Litter Box Quote Zoology People Cat Paul Janzen School View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Oct 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Most Popular Alleged drunken driver sideswipes patrol unit Police: Woman struck and injured crossing Townsend Police search for Montrose girl last seen at Aurora bus stop Black Canyon Boys-Girls Club officially relocates 'A very helpful insight': High schoolers experience Appeals Court cases firsthand OPINION: Weiser and Frisch have earned your vote Youth’s family fights move to dismiss wrongful death suit Man charged with retaliating against former judge Big delays for Little Blue Creek Canyon; alternate route strongly recommended as paving ops planned First-degree assault charge in Paradox Trail shooting