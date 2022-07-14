In an address last week to an evangelical church Rep. Boebert declared that “The church is supposed to direct the government…”, and that the doctrine of separation of church and state is not in the Constitution.
Since I’m sure Boebert does not want to gain the reputation for being all talk and no action with a short attention span, I think she should follow up this serious statement with a genuine plan of action. I’m sure her supporters and fans would be delighted to hear more from her on this issue.
Are you going to propose a Constitutional amendment to rescind the 1st Amendment prohibition of an established religion? Have you considered how to handle the vicious struggle for power and money that would immediately break out among the more than 300 different denominations, with each one claiming to be the “true” religion? You would probably have to have a “supreme Christian authority,” a kind of Christian Ayatollah, with the final say on all political and religious questions. The elected President and legislatures would then have to submit their proposed laws to this Ayatollah to ensure that they conform to Holy Scripture.
Looking further ahead, to preserve the purity of your Christian theocracy, wouldn’t you have to limit the vote to Christians with a certificate of belief from their pastor or bishop?
And surely a state church would demand a “church tax” to be paid by all Americans, regardless of their belief or non-belief, to generously support the Christian clergy, Christian schools, and their houses of worship.
Finally, since a Christian state religion would claim to take its authority directly from God, and God may not be criticized, I assume you would want to enforce strict laws against blasphemy.
However, getting what you wish for may not be such a good thing for you, because the Bible clearly states that a woman may not have any authority over a man. So if your Christian nation ever comes to pass, you may be out of a job!