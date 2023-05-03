About a decade or so ago, when I was living in Montrose, I approached the city council about signing up for the Adopt A Road program. They unanimously voted to do so and as a result many of the streets in Montrose have been “adopted” by citizens, businesses and organizations.
My wife and I are in charge of four of these Adopt A Roads, two in Ouray County, one in Montrose County and one in the city of Montrose. We are very proud of Montrose for taking on this project to keep their streets clean and involve the citizenry. We do a stretch of road on Woodgate with grandkids and each year we have obtained bags from the city.
Until this year we always got the sturdy orange bags that CDOT uses. They are rugged and withstand a lot of glass, metal objects etc. that you commonly pickup. When we went to get our bags from the city this year we got some flimsy white bags that would be okay for garbage in your kitchen but certainly not for all the heavier duty stuff you encounter when picking up trash on roads and streets.
When I complained about these bags, I received from the person, she informed me that the city spent $500 on these bags. The inference I took from that is the city considered that to be a lot of money. I am appealing to the city of Montrose to go back to those rugged bags that are not only much sturdier but they have the safety orange color which is a safety factor for visibility for the time they are left for pickup by the city.
The city is getting trash on many streets cleaned up by volunteers at no cost so the city can certainly afford to acquire the best quality bags, even if they cost double or more $500! So please, city council, budget for these better bags next year.