Candidate forum a success
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley thanks both candidates for the Colorado House District 58 for their participation at our candidate forum on Oct. 28.
Representative Marc Catlin and Mr. Kevin Kuns answered questions about a wide range of issues of concern to constituents. They were both professional and cordial and provided good information for voters to consider before casting their ballot.
We also thank the City of Montrose for graciously hosting the Forum in the Montrose City Council Chambers, and for providing the technical expertise to livestream and record the Forum. Special thanks to Lisa DelPiccolo, city clerk, and William Woody, communications manager.
The forum can be viewed at (https://www.youtube.com/user/MontroseCityGov and with links from our league website lwv-uv.org and Vote411.org, if you were unable to join us in person.
Thank you, to our audience and viewers, for attending the forum, for the respect you showed both candidates during their presentations, and for your questions – citizen participation in candidate forums like this one is another hallmark of the strength of our democratic institutions.
It is unfortunate that at an event intended to educate voters, someone chose to suppress voter information by covering up campaign material for Marc Catlin. (Candidates were allowed to place campaign material outside council chambers.) The League of Women Voters condemns all voter suppression actions.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Our mission is to empower voters and defend democracy. Hosting candidate forums like this event is just one of the many activities the League engages in to accomplish our mission. Providing opportunities for voters to become as well-informed as possible in a nonpartisan setting was the goal of this forum.
We encourage everyone who is eligible to vote. How you vote is up to you. If you have questions about this coming election and voting, contact your county clerk, or you can visit GoVoteColorado.gov or Vote411.org. You can also find us at lwv-uv.org
Election day is Nov. 8. All ballots must be received by your county clerk by 7 p.m. that day.
Carol Howe
League of Women Voters of the
Uncompahgre Valley
