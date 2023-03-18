My earlier analysis of the 2022 MDP political cartoons showed that less than 5% were even remotely pro-Republican and more than 46% were pro-Democrat, with the balance being either non-political or neutral. Through March 15 of this year, I have yet to see a single political cartoon putting Republicans in a positive light, but 43% are decidedly pro-Democrat.
Of particular concern are a number of cartoons that are not only favorably biased toward Democrats, but are totally false in their depictions. For example, last month the MDP printed a cartoon repeating the Left's talking point that those evil Republicans want to get rid of Social Security. The idea that Republicans want to abolish SS is not a Democratic theory — it is a blatant Democratic lie.
Social Security is like all other big government programs — it is a good sounding idea that was totally botched in its implementation. Rather than a genuine retirement savings plan that invests the employee and employer contributions to create an retirement fund for that employee, it is basically a giant ponzi scheme. The money presently being paid into SS is not going to create an account for you somewhere, it is going to pay for your parents and grandparents already on SS.
And guess what — the Congressional Budget Office now projects that the SS trust fund will be depleted in less than ten years. So, not only will your contributions not fund your own retirement, it will no longer even adequately fund those currently drawing SS. Ponzi scheme.
Social Security was in similar straits in the 1980s when President Reagan set up a commission to recommend solutions. A bipartisan overhaul of the system occurred in 1983, engineered by President Reagan and House Speaker Tip O'Neil. The only plan Democrats have today to save SS is to demonize any Republicans who dare suggest we do anything about it, and to continue spending trillions on their economy-destroying boondoggles (and bailing out failed woke billionaire bankers).
To me, the almost total lack of any political cartoons favorable to Republicans reflects a bias. Perhaps if the MDP made a slight effort to balance that messaging, the 2/3 of your readership that is conservative might view your paper more favorably. That would result in more advertising and subscription revenue — and everybody would be less grumpy.