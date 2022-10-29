After reading the Ouray Plaindealer newspaper article that covered a meet and greet in Ridgway by Democratic candidate for House District 58 Kevin Kuns, I would like to share my observations about his opponent, incumbent Republican Marc Catlin.
I have attended a couple of gatherings at which HD58 Rep. Catlin described his experience in agriculture and water issues, his state Legislature accomplishments, and his vision for serving HD58 this next term.
But more importantly, I want to share my observations regarding his character and statesmanship (a word that is rarely used anymore, but refers to being wise or experienced in the business of government).
Catlin is not a community organizer (a current term for mobilizing the community to support a social cause). Catlin’s wisdom is demonstrated when he recognizes a community issue common to all his constituents, regardless of their political preferences.
In such instances, he has courageously worked across the aisle finding common ground to secure the best solution for the people of HD58. Yet, he also stands strong against any legislation that he thinks will adversely impact his Western Slope constituents.
I say “courageously” because he takes flak from his own party, as well as from the opposition party. Front Range legislators have the reputation of getting their way, because they represent the largest percentage of Colorado voters. Catlin’s wisdom is that he does not let the party label determine how he will vote, rather he focuses on fighting for the unique needs of the Western Slope, especially with respect to HD58 values and natural resources.
Catlin is soft-spoken and sticks to the facts. He does not inflame, exaggerate, or market himself as most politicians seem to think is the winning style. I say vote for Catlin, a man of integrity, common sense, and who fits the expression “salt of the earth.”