YOUR VIEW: Catlin's record 'not good' Oct 26, 2022

Catlin's record 'not good'

I often hear from Republicans that they are against crime. They also carry on about your rights, mostly that another party wants to take them away.

Let's see what the HD58 Republican Rep. Marc Catlin has voted for or against.

He voted for an amendment that would thank Republican Ron Hanks for participating in attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Voted to support Tina Peters. Both are likely criminals.

Voted against rights to unionize, against the right to expose safety concerns at work, voted against ensuring women's rights to refuse or use contraception or the same with pregnancy.

He was also against protection for people being evicted during the pandemic. Add on decertifying the 2020 election and goodbye to your voting rights.

Not good.

Robert Fisk
Delta