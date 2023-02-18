Since the presidency of Donald Trump and in the aftermath of his presidency, we are witnessing an ominous threat to our democracy by the Republican Party.
The Republicans have passed countless bills impeding the right to vote primarily aimed at people of color and poor people. This is in the name of fraud which is almost nonexistent in the U.S. Trump was so successful in duping people that he actually won the election, that he caused an insurrection. These gangs of right wingers violently attacked the capitol and threatened the lives of Pence, many Democrats, and killed and injured capitol police.
There is a growing intolerance by the Republican Party toward gay and transgender citizens. The majority of Republicans in Congress even voted against the Defense of Marriage Act! They are also against transgender youth getting a sex change even if parents approve. We see some red states where Republicans do not want any exceptions to the anti-abortion stance including victims of rape and incest! This is all an attack on women and men who commit these crimes often go free.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is all for banning books that tell the truth about slavery, civil rights battles, Black men denied the right to vote till 1870 and women denied that right till 1920 and so on. The Germans have the right idea. They constantly remind their people of the horrors of the Holocaust and they preserved Auschwitz where so many of the 6 million Jews were incinerated.
Our country has made many mistakes and we will repeat them if we deny our children the right to know the truth. Let parents decide what their children can read.