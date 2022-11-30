Christians not to blame for Club Q attack

In AD 64 the Great Fire of Rome broke out, destroying two thirds of the city. The Roman historian Tacitus reports that no one knows for sure how the fire started or how many lives were lost, but prevailing sentiment was that the deranged Emperor Nero was to blame. He wanted to rebuild the city with a grandiose palace for himself at the center. But the people were not fooled and laid the blame on Nero himself.



Tags