In AD 64 the Great Fire of Rome broke out, destroying two thirds of the city. The Roman historian Tacitus reports that no one knows for sure how the fire started or how many lives were lost, but prevailing sentiment was that the deranged Emperor Nero was to blame. He wanted to rebuild the city with a grandiose palace for himself at the center. But the people were not fooled and laid the blame on Nero himself.
So, to save himself he compounded his crime by blaming the Christians. This launched a brutal campaign of persecution resulting in a horrendous loss of life in which thousands of innocent men, women and children were imprisoned, tortured and murdered in the Colosseum. Such was the infamous evil of that day.
Times and human nature haven’t changed much. Early Sunday, 20 November a deranged man entered the Colorado Springs “Club Q”, gunning down five people and injuring nineteen more. “Club Q” is a local LGBTQ+ establishment.
Predictably, and before any relevant facts were established, the national media almost immediately speculated that the gunman was a right-wing Christian “homophobe.”
Responding to this hateful rhetoric, the Colorado Springs headquarters of Focus on The Family was vandalized on the 24th with graffiti, stating, “Their blood is on your hands five lives taken.”
However, two days before, on the 22nd, the accused shooter, Anderson Aldrich, was arraigned in court and identified in court documents as “non-binary,” even using the man’s preferred moniker, Mx. Aldrich.
In other words, he is also part of the LGBTQ+ community that continues to perpetuate the lie that Christians are responsible for what a member of their own group brought upon themselves. Like the deranged and lying Nero, this self-serving fabrication is utterly insane and continues to incite hatred and violence against innocent people.