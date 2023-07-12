Doomsayers again predict climate catastrophe. They’ve been wrong for 80-plus years, yet still people fear such disaster.
December 1939 – “All the glaciers in eastern Greenland are rapidly melting. It may without exaggeration be said that the glaciers … face the possibility of a catastrophic collapse” – Professor Hans Ahlmann, report to the Geographical Society after his Arctic expedition.
July 1971 – “The world could be as little as 50 or 60 years away from a disastrous new ice age” - Atmospheric scientist S.I. Rasool of NASA and Columbia University.
January 1978 – “An international team of specialists has concluded … there is no end in sight to the cooling trend of the last 30 years …” – The New York Times.
June 1989 – “A senior environmental official at the United Nations, Noel Brown, says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000 … – San Jose Mercury News. (Didn’t happen.)
March 2000 – “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past” – David Viner, senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of England’s University of East Anglia. (While snow is still rare in southern England, it comes pretty much every winter.)
January 2006 – “Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return” – The Associated Press, paraphrasing Al Gore.
January 2018 – “The chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero” – James Anderson, Harvard University professor of atmospheric chemistry.
In 1939, warming was the "threat." In 1971, global cooling would destroy us. In 1989, it was again global warming. Climate changes naturally. Always has, always will. Storms are not more powerful or numerous. Stop worrying. And please — quit scaring the kids.